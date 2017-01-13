FIU men’s, women’s basketball games end in identical scores on overtime buzzer-beaters

Of all the wild finishes in recent college basketball history, it’s hard to imagine a night like the one Florida International University had on Thursday.
Both the men’s and women’s Golden Panther games ended in identical scores of 88-87 on buzzer beaters after multiple overtimes against the same opponent – University of Texas-El Paso. What are the odds?
The FIU men lost 88-87 in double overtime in El Paso.
The FIU women won 88-87 in triple overtime at home when sophomore point guard Kristian Hudson launched a desperation shot just inside the midcourt stripe at the buzzer. The three-point shot, her only one of the night, gave her a career-high 35 points. She also had eight rebounds and 10 assists, falling just shy of a triple-double.
By early Friday morning, video of Hudson’s shot was featured on ESPN SportCenter, and was trending on Deadspin and Twitter.
We woke up like this... pic.twitter.com/DsZXLOw6g9— FIU W. Basketball (@FIUWBB) January 13, 2017
"My teammates kept looking for me, and for me, hitting shots is just repetition." Hudson said. "I am always shooting in the gym and working with Coach Joe (Silvestri). Our team gave everything we had. We were really locked in.”
UTEP’s wonderfully-named Sparkle Taylor had made a jumper with under three seconds to go in the third overtime, giving the Miners a two-point lead that it appeared with seal the win. But then Hudson took the inbounds pass, dribbed to midcourt, and threw up the unlikely game-winner.
The win gave FIU (4-11, 2-2 Conference USA) its first back-to-back home wins in four years.
The Golden Panthers’ men’s team was not as lucky. Despite overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit to take the lead with under eight minutes to go in regulation, they let the game slip away and wound up losing in double overtime. Six Panthers scored in double figures.
The Miners' Dominic Artis made a jumper just inside the three-point line as time expired.
