Photo gallery: FIU vs. Middle Tennessee | Sat., Oct. 29, 2016

Middle Tennessee wide receiver Ty Lee scores on a pass reception as FIU linebacker Davison Colimon defends in the first quarter on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU head coach Ron Cooper on the sidelines as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU wide receiver Austin Maloney runs on a kickoff return in the first quarter as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Just short of a first down as FIU quarterback Alex McGough (12) signals towards the bench in the first quarter as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
Middle Tennessee wide receiver Richie James runs with the ball as FIU safety Isaiah Hill tries to make the tackle in the first half on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU running back Alex Gardner on a first down pass reception in the first half as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU tight end Jonnu Smith breaks away to score in the first quarter as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU tight end Jonnu Smith scores in the first quarter as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU tight end Jonnu Smith and quarterback Alex McGough celebrate in the end zone in the first quarter as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU wide receiver Thomas Owens drags Middle Tennessee safety Jovante Moffatt and cornerback Michael Minter on a first down as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU quarterback Alex McGough gets set to fire a pass during Saturday night’s game against Middle Tennessee at FIU Stadium.
FIU running back Anthony Jones runs for a first down as Middle Tennessee’s Malik Hawkins pursues in the first half on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU quarterback Alex McGough is pressured by Middle Tennessee defensive end Justin Akins as he attempts to pass in the first quarter as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU quarterback Alex McGough fumbles in the rain as Middle Tennessee linebacker Darius Harris recovers the ball in the second quarter as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
FIU wide receiver Thomas Owens and quarterback Alex McGough celebrate in the end zone after scoring in the first half as FIU hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday, October 29, 2016.
