Photo gallery: FIU Panthers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs | Sat., Oct. 22, 2016

FIU Panthers running back Alex Gardner (1) runs inside the 10 around Louisiana Tech defenders in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
FIU Panthers quarterback Alex McGough (12) sets up to pass as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers quarterback Alex McGough (12) signals towards FIU Panthers wide receiver Darrius Scott (14) in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers running back Anthony Jones (2) runs in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers wide receiver Darrius Scott (14) earns a first down as he is tackled by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs cornerback Ephraim Kitchen (37) in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers defensive lineman Fermin Silva (7) defensive lineman Jermaine Sheriff (99) celebrate after stopping Louisiana Tech for loss of yardage in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers quarterback Alex McGough (12) sets up to pass as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers quarterback Alex McGough (12) is chased by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive end Deldrick Canty (50) in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers quarterback Alex McGough (12) is chased by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive end Deldrick Canty (50) in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers quarterback Alex McGough (12) throws an incomplete pass as he is pressured by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive end Deldrick Canty (50) in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers quarterback Alex McGough (12) throws an incomplete pass as he is pressured by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive end Deldrick Canty (50) in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU fans show their support as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers defensive lineman Jermaine Sheriff (99) defensive lineman Fermin Silva (7) linebacker Treyvon Williams (52) take down Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Jarred Craft (3) in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Higgins (14) scores in the first quarter as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
FIU Panthers interim head coach Ron Cooper gestures from the sidelines as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
Helmets on standby at the bench as the FIU Panthers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ocean Bank Field at FIU Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.
