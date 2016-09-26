FIU football is a mess; could an old friend come to the rescue?

Butch Davis and Pete Garcia go way back.
Garcia has a football job to fill now that he’s fired Ron Turner after FIU has started its season 0-4.
Davis is working at ESPN and seems to be having fun doing the television thing, but he obviously seems interested in returning to the sidelines.
Could Butch make his triumphant return to Miami as the new coach at FIU?
Why not?
Davis and Garcia began working together at the University of Miami in 1995 when Davis was hired from the Dallas Cowboys to replace Dennis Erickson as the new Hurricanes head coach.
Garcia was already at UM working for the football team and the two worked well together — so well, Davis brought Garcia to the Cleveland Browns when he left for a $15 million deal following the 2000 season.
READ MORE: Ron Turner fired at FIU after 0-4 start
While Davis showed great interest in the most recent Miami opening which eventually went to Mark Richt, Davis and Garcia were linked when FIU had its previous job opening in 2012.
Reports were that Davis and FIU were close to a deal although it appeared Davis wasn’t serious about coming to FIU once Mario Cristobal was retired.
Could this time be different?
I’d expect Pete Garcia to try & lure Butch Davis to take the #FIU HC job, and Butch will really consider it this time.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 25, 2016
Turner, the former head coach at Illinois, was hired Jan. 7, 2013, and went 10-30 before being fired Sunday following FIU’s 53-14 loss to visiting UCF.
Fox’s Bruce Feldman says “the most interesting name” in the FIU situation is Davis, but says “it’s a remote chance Davis jumps at this.”
Other names Feldman rolls out as possibilities for Garcia and the Golden Panthers: Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, former UM offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch and former Canes interim coach Larry Scott.
The Hurricanes played well under Scott after he replaced Al Golden last season. Scott moved on and is coaching at No. 11 Tennessee.
Garcia was recently given an extension at FIU through the 2017-18 athletic season but will leave after that.
Comments