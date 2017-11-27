Lane Kiffin lets Tennessee Volunteers know he’s available — to clown them.

As Tennessee courted Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano for its head coaching job, then walked away as an Internet mob brought up questionable allegations about what Schiano knew of Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse, Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin chuckled.
Then, Kiffin trolled.
“As Tennessee again finds itself engulfed in flames, Lane Kiffin waits by his phone Not waiting at all!” the former short-time Tennessee head coach’s Monday morning Tweet started.
As Tennessee again finds itself engulfed in flames, Lane Kiffin waits by his phone Not waiting at all! Getting this team ready to win its 9th straight against a great north Texas team. Come to the championship here in Boca Dennis at #thefaU @espn https://t.co/GJ83xJqejm— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 27, 2017
You’d half be surprised he didn’t bring up the weather in Boca Raton (sunny and 77 degrees) vs. the weather in Knoxville (sunny and 48).
Kiffin’s still a villain on the Lex Luthor/Joker level in The Volunteer State after his lone season as Tennessee head coach in 2009. Kiffin suddenly left for the Southern California head coaching job. Angry students went to the mattresses — burning them — while Volunteers fans excoriated Kiffin as if he’d spit on Loretta Lynn. Few cried and many laughed in 2013 when Kiffin got unceremoniously fired by USC in a room at a private airport after a loss at Arizona State.
Especially after coaching FAU (9-3 overall, 8-0 in conference) to Saturday’s Conference USA title game against North Texas, expect Kiffin’s name to be connected to many open Power Five conference head coaching jobs.
