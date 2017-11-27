Alabama coach Nick shakes hands with then-Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin after the Crimson Tide's 12-10 win in 2009, Kiffin’s lone season as Tennessee’s head coach.
Alabama coach Nick shakes hands with then-Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin after the Crimson Tide's 12-10 win in 2009, Kiffin’s lone season as Tennessee’s head coach. Kevin C. Cox Getty Images
Alabama coach Nick shakes hands with then-Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin after the Crimson Tide's 12-10 win in 2009, Kiffin’s lone season as Tennessee’s head coach. Kevin C. Cox Getty Images

Florida Atlantic Univ

Lane Kiffin lets Tennessee Volunteers know he’s available — to clown them.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 27, 2017 11:56 AM

As Tennessee courted Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano for its head coaching job, then walked away as an Internet mob brought up questionable allegations about what Schiano knew of Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky's sexual abuse, Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin chuckled.

Then, Kiffin trolled.

“As Tennessee again finds itself engulfed in flames, Lane Kiffin waits by his phone Not waiting at all!” the former short-time Tennessee head coach’s Monday morning Tweet started.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You’d half be surprised he didn’t bring up the weather in Boca Raton (sunny and 77 degrees) vs. the weather in Knoxville (sunny and 48).

Kiffin’s still a villain on the Lex Luthor/Joker level in The Volunteer State after his lone season as Tennessee head coach in 2009. Kiffin suddenly left for the Southern California head coaching job. Angry students went to the mattressesburning them — while Volunteers fans excoriated Kiffin as if he’d spit on Loretta Lynn. Few cried and many laughed in 2013 when Kiffin got unceremoniously fired by USC in a room at a private airport after a loss at Arizona State.

Especially after coaching FAU (9-3 overall, 8-0 in conference) to Saturday’s Conference USA title game against North Texas, expect Kiffin’s name to be connected to many open Power Five conference head coaching jobs.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season

    How the Caribbean is rebounding after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season

Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season 2:29

Not every Caribbean island was battered this hurricane season
First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

View More Video