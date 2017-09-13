‘Last Chance U’ star hospitalized in South Florida

DeAndre Johnson didn’t travel with the FAU Owls on their road trip to Wisconsin last week because the sophomore quarterback had to be hospitalized in Boca Raton.
According to the Facebook page of Johnson’s father, the quarterback was in the hospital to have surgery after two blood clots were discovered in his arm.
It is not known whether Johnson will be able to play for the Owls again this season.
“Calling all prayer warriors,” Earl Johnson wrote on Facebook on Sept. 7, “please lift my son Deandre Johnson up in prayer as it was discovered today that he had two blood clots in his arm and he's admitted for surgery.
“I ask all prayer warriors to please join us in prayer and pray for a successful outcome in Jesus name Amen.”
Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday that Johnson had a “scary medical condition” according to the Palm Beach Post.
The Post also reported Johnson posted social media videos of himself at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Johnson, a former Florida high school player of the year, started his collegiate career at Florida State. After being kicked off the team when video surfaced of him punching a woman at a bar in Tallahassee, Johnson transferred to East Mississippi Community College where he became one of the stars of the second season of the Netflix docu-series ‘Last Chance U.’
With the EMCC Lions last season, Johnson passed for 2,645 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Johnson figured to be FAU’s starting quarterback heading into Kiffin’s first season but he had been slowed by injuries. According to the Post, Kiffin wouldn’t say if Johnson’s current problem is related to what was bothering him during fall camp.
In FAU’s opening night loss to Navy, Johnson got in and completed two of his three passes for five yards with an interception. Johnson also ran four times for 31 yards.
The Owls (0-2) have been in Madison, Wisconsin, since last week and have been using Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium for practice and the Badgers’ football facilities due to Hurricane Irma.
Kiffin said the Owls will practice in Wisconsin on Wednesday before flying south. FAU’s home game against Bethune-Cookman University (1-1) is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and is on as scheduled.
Bethune-Cookman remained in Louisiana following its win over Southeastern Louisiana. The Wildcats were planning on heading back to Daytona Beach before bussing south on I-95 to Boca.
SATURDAY: BETHUNE-COOKMAN AT FAU
▪ When, where: 6:30 p.m.; FAU Stadium, Boca Raton.
▪ TV: beIN Sports.
