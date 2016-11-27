Florida Atlantic joins FIU in firing its football coach in 2016

1:50 Heat guard Josh Richardson said he got a good look at final shot vs. Memphis Pause

2:11 Heat C Hassan Whiteside discusses challenge of guarding Marc Gasol

1:45 Barkov, Luongo help lead Panthers to another shootout victory

1:12 UM QB Brad Kaaya speaks about NFL Draft status after Duke victory

1:26 Oppenheimer: Fidel a coward for not allowing political challenge

3:20 Lehtinen, Curbelo and Diaz Balart brothers speak on Castro's death

0:36 Canes warm up on Senior Day

0:58 Cuban exiles in Miami celebrate Fidel Castro's death

2:28 Florida Panthers roll out new fourth line against Blue Jackets

2:47 Cuba wakes up to its first day without Fidel Castro