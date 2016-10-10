From ‘Hail Mary’ to ‘Fail Mary’ for FAU football team

Next week’s FIU opponent and last week’s FIU opponent combined for this week’s most dramatically augmented college football ending that nobody saw live.
Well, almost nobody. The threat of Hurricane Matthew moved Charlotte at Florida Atlantic to Sunday at noon, thus further chopping the number of fans who would come out for two mid-majors yoked to 1-4 records. But those that came to FAU Stadium were entertained right down to the final play.
A game with five lead changes stood at 28-23, Charlotte, when Florida Atlantic took over on its 28 wtih 40 seconds left. Mainly on the length of a 23-yard Jason Driskel-to-Nate Terry pass, FAU got to the Charlotte 38. Six seconds remained as Driskel dropped back and lofted a Sunday prayer to the end zone. As the ball descended toward the right sideline, Kamrin Solomon surfed the air to bring it down. The nearest official threw his arms in the air, igniting the same reaction among the FAU players and fans.
And, then, the fall. Further replay review revealed Solomon didn’t land with one foot inbounds. From “Hail Mary” to “Fail Mary” — pass incomplete. Game over.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments