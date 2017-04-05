Friends since age 5, FIU softball stars Leon and Texeira are used to breaking records

1:41 Don Mattingly discusses Marlins' Opening Day loss Pause

1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise

1:49 Miami Beach pump stations before and after

1:20 Man freed after being convicted of murder as teen

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

0:39 Suspected burglars flee before breaking into home

2:10 Meet Miami's bilingual pot bellied pig and Cuban rafter iguana

2:21 Tom Rowe on coaching Florida Panthers next year: Draw your own conclusions