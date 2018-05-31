Kickoffs set for SEC football's first three weeks. See when Tennessee will play.

ESPN has announced the dates and times for the opening three weeks of the Southeastern Conference football schedule, and Tennessee's two home kickoffs in that group will both be during the day.
The Volunteers open the season against West Virginia in a neutral-site game at Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 1. That game will be televised by CBS at 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee's home opener at Neyland Stadium is against East Tennessee State at 4 p.m. Sept. 8. That game will be aired on the SEC Network.
Next, Tennessee hosts UTEP at noon Sept. 15, also on the SEC Network.
The remainder of Tennessee's game times will be announced at later dates.
Southeastern Conference schedule
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|GAME
|NETWORK
|Thu, Aug 30
|8:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Sat, Sept 1
|Noon
|Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech (Houston)
|ESPN
|Coastal Carolina at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Washington vs. Auburn (Atlanta)
|ABC
|Austin Peay at Georgia
|ESPN
|Central Michigan at Kentucky
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|UT Martin at Missouri
|SEC Network Alternate
|7:30 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at Miss. State
|ESPNU
|Charleston Southern at Florida
|SEC Network
|Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network Alternate
|8 p.m.
|Alabama vs. Louisville (Orlando)
|ABC
|Sun, Sept 2
|7:30 p.m.
|LSU vs. Miami (Arlington)
|ABC
|Sat, Sept 8
|Noon
|Miss. State at Kansas State
|ESPN
|Nevada at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Alabama
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Southern Illinois at Ole Miss
|SEC Network Alternate
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Texas A&M
|ESPN
|Southeastern Louisiana at LSU
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Wyoming at Missouri
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at Florida
|SEC Network
|Alabama State at Auburn
|SEC Network Alternate
|Sat, Sept 15
|Noon
|UTEP at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Murray State at Kentucky
|SEC Network Alternate
|4 p.m.
|Colorado State at Florida
|SEC Network
|North Texas at Arkansas
|SEC Network Alternate
|7 p.m.
|Alabama at Ole Miss
|ESPN
|7:15 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at Georgia
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana Monroe at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Louisiana Lafayette at Miss. State
|SEC Network Alternate
|Marshall at South Carolina
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Ole Miss
|ESPN
Comments