This LSU Tigers quarterback recruit has announced his commitment decision

On Sunday, three-star pro-style quarterback TJ Finley (Ponchatoula, Louisiana) received an offer from LSU. Two days later, the 6-foot-6 Finley announced his commitment.
Finley announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Finley is considered a three-star according to 247 Sports and is ranked the 12th-best 2020 prospect from Louisiana and the ninth-best pro-style quarterback.
“I thank God for this opportunity!!” Finley tweeted. “I am committed to Louisiana State University.”
The rising junior told The Advocate he wanted to go ahead and commit to the Tigers so he could focus on his high school responsibilities. Finley's Ponchatoula team won two games in 2017, and Finley explained he has no interest in going through that again.
Finley told The Advocate the recruiting pitch the Tigers gave that ultimately convinced him.
"LSU really sold out for me. I saw how much they want me," Finley said. "They told me I've got a 99 percent chance to be the starting quarterback. I'm the only quarterback they're planning to sign for 2020, and they told me they won't sign another until 2021."
Finley had offers from 13 other offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. Finley told 247 Sports about the moment he received the offer from the Tigers.
"Coach O told my head coach to give him a call and I called him up. When he picked up the phone, he immediately said my name and told me how excited he was to pull the trigger on the offer,” Finley said. "I was proud, because I knew I had worked for it."
Finley called LSU his “dream school” after receiving the offer and pointed out it’s only 30 minutes from Ponchatoula. He joins wide receivers Darin Turner (Memphis, Tennessee) and Kris Abrams-Draine (Spanish Fort, Alabama) as the Tigers’ commitments in the Class of 2020.
