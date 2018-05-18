The University of South Florida landed a basketball transfer in former consensus 4-star recruit Zack Dawson, who is from Miami.
The University of South Florida landed a basketball transfer in former consensus 4-star recruit Zack Dawson, who is from Miami. Keith Srakocic AP
The University of South Florida landed a basketball transfer in former consensus 4-star recruit Zack Dawson, who is from Miami. Keith Srakocic AP

College Sports

He left Florida to play college basketball in Oklahoma. Now he's back.

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 18, 2018 05:35 PM

The University of South Florida's men's basketball team got a big lift Friday.

Former consensus 4-star recruit Zack Dawson is returning to Florida after deciding to transfer from Oklahoma State, USF announced.

"We are excited to welcome Zack back home to Florida as a member of the Bulls family," USF head coach Brian Gregory said in a press release. He is a dynamic and versatile guard, who can impact the game in a variety of ways. Zack comes from one of the best high school programs in the state, South Miami High School, so he immediately brings a championship attitude here to the University of South Florida."

  Comments  