He left Florida to play college basketball in Oklahoma. Now he's back.

The University of South Florida's men's basketball team got a big lift Friday.
Former consensus 4-star recruit Zack Dawson is returning to Florida after deciding to transfer from Oklahoma State, USF announced.
"We are excited to welcome Zack back home to Florida as a member of the Bulls family," USF head coach Brian Gregory said in a press release. He is a dynamic and versatile guard, who can impact the game in a variety of ways. Zack comes from one of the best high school programs in the state, South Miami High School, so he immediately brings a championship attitude here to the University of South Florida."
