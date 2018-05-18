Former Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett has enrolled at the University of South Florida, according to an ESPN report.
Former Alabama quarterback enrolled at Florida school, report says

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 18, 2018 11:49 AM

After multiple reports last week former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett planned to transfer to the University of South Florida, ESPN reported Friday Barnett has enrolled.

As a graduate transfer, Barnett can play immediately and is a redshirt junior.

Barnett didn't play much at his previous two stops. A former 5-star recruit from California, Barnett played in Alabama's season opener in 2016.

Barnett was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts after two series against Southern California.

During his time in Tempe, Arizona, for the Sun Devils, Barnett attempted five passes as a backup to Manny Wilkins.

Barnett is scheduled to compete against redshirt junior Brett Kean, sophomore Chris Oladokun and redshirt freshman Kyle Trina, provided all three stay with USF, for the Bulls' quarterback job.

The winner of the job replaces Quinton Flowers, who capped a standout career at USF last year and is currently with the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.

