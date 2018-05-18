Georgia Bulldogs four-star defensive tackle target makes commitment decision

Four-star defensive tackle Antonio Alfano (Colonia, N.J.) committed to Alabama on Friday. The 6-4, 285-pound Alfano chose the Crimson Tide over Penn State and Georgia.
Alfano is considered the top player in New Jersey in the Class of 2019, according to 247 Sports’ Composite rankings. He is also rated the fifth-best strong-side defensive end and the 58th overall recruit in the upcoming class.
Georgia has eight commits in the Class of 2019. Nolan Smith (Bradenton.) and Bill Norton (Memphis, Tenn.) are the Bulldogs’ two defensive end commits.
