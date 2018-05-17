Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) celebrates with Central Florida wide receiver Dredrick Snelson (5) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.
Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) celebrates with Central Florida wide receiver Dredrick Snelson (5) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart Associated Press
Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) celebrates with Central Florida wide receiver Dredrick Snelson (5) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart Associated Press

College Sports

This former 4-star running back recruit is leaving UCF, reports say

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 17, 2018 02:29 PM

UCF running back Cordarrian Richardson is transferring to Texas A&M, according to multiple reports.

Richardson originally told the Memphis Commerical Appeal in January he was going to transfer to Texas A&M.

Those plans seemed off when Richardson played in UCF's spring game.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Richardson was part of three running backs receiving a majority of carries in UCF's spring game.

On Wednesday night, Richardson, a former 4-star prospect from Memphis (Tenn.) Trezevant, spoke to 247Sports about his transfer plan.

"I'm going to be at Texas A&M this summer. I'll be there sometime in June," Richardson told 247Sports.

Richardson played as a true freshman during UCF's undefeated 2017 season. He rushed for 161 yards on 45 carries with two touchdowns.

Last year's leading rusher, Adrian Killins, is back this season as well as several other running back options.

Richardson was Tennessee's Mr. Football for the 2016 season, and he ran for more than 5,000 yards in his high school career.

  Comments  