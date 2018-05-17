Kentucky Miss Basketball winner will compete for FIBA World Cup championship

Former Elizabeth star Erin Boley was named to the Team USA women’s 3-on-3 basketball FIBA World Cup team on Wednesday.
Boley and Oregon teammates Otiona Gildon, Ruthy Hebard and Sabrina Ionescu went 8-0 last month in the USA 3-on-3 Nationals and will represent the U.S. in the Philippines from June 8-12.
Oregon Coach Kelly Graves earlier this month on Twitter called Boley "an incredible addition" for the Ducks, who went 33-5 and lost to eventual national champion Notre Dame in the Elite Eight.
Boley, the 2016 Miss Basketball winner, transferred to Oregon from Notre Dame following her freshman season and will be eligible to play for the Ducks beginning this fall. She averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish and played in every game as a freshman.
