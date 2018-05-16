Tennessee beats Auburn to four-star wide receiver. See why he prefers Rocky Top.

Tennessee and its first-year head coach, Jeremy Pruitt, picked up a four-star wide receiver for the class of 2019 on Wednesday.
Marietta (Ga.) High School's Ramel Keyton, the 188th-ranked player according to 247Sports' composite rankings, picked the Volunteers on Wednesday in a ceremony at the school.
Keyton, listed at 6-foot-3, 186 pounds, pulled an Orange Vols hat out of a black box to announce his choice after thanking his family, coaches and supporters. "Rocky Top" began playing after the roar from those gathered.
Keyton had narrowed his choices to Tennessee and Auburn among 26 offers, including Kentucky.
Keyton likely tipped his hand in a quote published on SECCountry ahead of the announcement when he talked about the Vols' fans.
“The fans are way better. Way better. They (are) more involved and everything," Keyton said. "I really like when I go up there, it’s just a family feel and I feel like I belong there and stuff, and the coaches, they really want to win and stuff, so I feel like in the next couple years, they’re gonna be a championship-caliber team.”
