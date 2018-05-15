Why UCF Knights shouldn't expect a 2018 national title, even if they go undefeated

It's months before the 2018 college football season, but that doesn't mean it isn't too early to look at strength of schedules.
Especially when it comes to the American Athletic Conference, where the University of Central Florida and University of South Florida both play.
UCF went undefeated in 2017, claimed it was the national champion despite not qualifying for the College Football Playoff and has seen the Power Five versus Group of Five debate linger as recent as last week.
That debate is steeped in Power Five conference teams being superior to the mid-major programs on a weekly basis, while those mid-majors have a glass ceiling that does not involve competing for a national championship in the CFP in the current four-team format.
Part of that issue stems from strength of schedule, and UCF isn't lined up to crash the playoff party, according to CBS Sports.
CBS Sports unveiled its AAC schedule rankings, and ranked UCF as having the seventh-toughest schedule among the 12 AAC teams.
"The good news for UCF is that [it should] go 13-0 again, it'll have additional credibility with the CFP thanks to last season," CBS Sports wrote. "The bad news is that, even if it looks stronger than last season's, this year's schedule still doesn't offer many chances for marquee wins."
The top non-conference games involve Atlantic Coast Conference programs North Carolina and Pittsburgh.
Meanwhile, USF is also listed as having an easy schedule.
CBS Sports ranks the Bulls with the second-easiest schedule among AAC programs.
The Bulls big non-conference games, CBS Sports wrote, are against Illinois and Georgia Tech.
Conversely, CBS Sports ranks SMU as having the toughest schedule for AAC teams.
Comments