Running back from ‘Last Chance U’ arrested, charged with murder

Isaiah Wright, one of the featured players in the first two seasons of the Netflix documentary series ‘Last Chance U,’ was arrested in Tennessee and charged with criminal homicide on Wednesday.
Wright was a running back at East Mississippi Community College who was featured in both seasons of the series.
According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, Wright and his older brother Camion D. Patrick were both arrested and charged in the July 25 stabbing death of 18-year-old Caleb Thomas Radford.
Patrick, who also appeared on the Netflix show and previously played at EMCC, was suspended by the Indiana football team after he was arrested in Bloomington. Patrick is a senior at IU.
Wright and Patrick are two of four who were arrested in the slaying of Radford. In August, police said they had arrested two men and charged them with criminal homicide.
Wright left EMCC and enrolled at West Georgia but after being ruled academically ineligible, left the school.
Patrick had knee and shoulder injuries at Indiana and also missed the 2015 season because he was academically ineligible. Indiana granted Patrick a medical hardship before this season ending his collegiate career.
Last week, Wright’s former teammate at EMCC — FAU quarterback DeAndre Johnson — was admitted to a Boca Raton hospital. Johnson’s father posted on Facebook that his son needed surgery because of blood clots in his arm.
