‘Last Chance U’ stars land in South Florida

It has been said that every big story has some connection to South Florida.
The hit documentary series ‘Last Chance U’ is no exception.
The second season of the Netflix series arrived last week, filmed during the 2016 football season at East Mississippi Community College.
Because the series documented last season, some of the players and coaches have moved on from tiny Scooba, Mississippi.
And some have landed in the Sunshine State.
Quarterback De’Andre Johnson, who was kicked out of Florida State for punching a woman at a Tallahassee bar, was spurned by major college programs during his second recruiting period yet will play for new coach Lane Kiffin and the Florida Atlantic University Owls this season.
Defensive end Tim Bonner, who landed at EMCC after a short stint at Louisville, also signed at FAU.
Former FSU quarterback and EMCC quarterbacks coach Clint Trickett, 26, joined Kiffin’s staff as tight ends coach.
Boca Raton isn’t the only South Florida locale to end up with former EMCC Lions.
In May, defensive coordinator Ed Holly resigned to take over at Westminster Christian.
In one episode of the second season, Holly brought the cameras into his home and introduced his family.
“For years, I have watched this program from the vantage point of a coach, recruiter, and player, always wanting to be part of the Warrior family and the football legacy at Westminster,” Holly told the Miami Herald upon being hired.
“I’m grateful that God opened the door and that he has placed me where he wants me to be.”
