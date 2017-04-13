University of Miami’s Adrienne Motley selected in third round of WNBA Draft

University of Miami senior guard Adrienne Motley was selected by the Indiana Fever in the third round of the 2017 WNBA Draft on Thursday night.
The 5-foot-9-inch Motley was chosen with the eighth pick of the round, No. 32 overall, in New York.
Motley is the fifth player in program history to be selected in the WNBA Draft, following Octavia Blue (No. 15 in 1998), Tamara James in (No. 8 in 2006), Shenise Johnson (No. 5 in 2012) and Riquna Williams (No. 17 in 2012).
A three-time All-ACC selection and 2015-16 WBCA All-America Honorable Mention, Motley is the first Hurricane to be drafted by the Fever. Johnson, the 2010-11 ACC Player of the Year, has averaged 10.4 points per game over the past two seasons with Indiana.
Motley concluded her career in the top 10 of nine statistical categories at Miami, including ranking second in games started (126), fourth in 3-pointers made (169) and sixth in scoring (1,844). She finished in the top 10 in both 3-point percentage (No. 8, .354) and free throw percentage (No. 10, .750).
A two-year team captain from Newport News, Virginia, Motley was a Senior CLASS Award finalist and holds the program record for points in an NCAA Tournament game with 30.
Golf
University of Miami freshman Renate Grimstad shot a 69 and is tied for third overall as the No. 19 Hurricane women shot a 285 and sits in second place at the Atlantic Coast Conference championship at Pawley Island, South Carolina. Duke is first after shooting a 284.
Senior Delfina Acosta and sophomore Dewi Weber and finished Round 1 at two-under-par (70), and are in sixth place. Miami freshmen Filippa Moork and Macarena Aguilera posted rounds of 76 (tied for 37th) and 78 (tied for 47th) to round out the Hurricanes’ top five. The three-day event is being held at the Reserve Golf Club.
Softball
▪ Barry 2, Embry-Riddle 0: Cheyanne Head hit her first home run of the season and Christie Falcon tossed a six-hit shutout to lead the visiting Buccaneers (18-23) past the Eagles (22-21).
▪ Palm Beach Atlantic 3, Nova Southeastern 2: Alex Suzukix doubled in Lexie Storrer in the first inning to give the visiting Sharks (22-21) the early lead, but it wasn’t enough as PBA (26-15) rallied
Baseball
▪ Florida Gulf Coast 5, UM 4: Alex Brait had an RBI single in the eighth to lead the visiting Eagles (26-9) past the Hurricanes (15-18) in a game marred by wind and a 45-minute rain delay Wednesday night. The Hurricanes left 11 runners on base, as FGCU’s Kenton Hering finished off a two-inning save in front of 2,474 fans.
Comments