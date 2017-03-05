MacDonald pitches FIU to series win over Manhattan

FIU freshman right-hander Nick MacDonald limited Manhattan to two hits over 7 2/3 innings to lead the host Panthers past the Jaspers 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.
FIU (5-6) took three of four from Manhattan (1-6), winning the final three games.
MacDonald (1-0), making just his second collegiate start, allowed only one run, walked one and struck out nine. He retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced before the Jaspers got their first hit, when Manhattan designated hitter Evan Brown belted a solo home run to left with two outs in the fourth. Michael Pfenninger singled in the seventh for the only other Manhattan hit.
Alex Demchak got the final four outs to wrap up the game and series for FIU.
Adam Sevario’s single to left-center off Manhattan starter Joey Rocchietti (0-1) scored Zach Files with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth, breaking a 1-1 tie.
FIU is back in action on Tuesday with the first of back-to-back games against the University of Miami, with the Panthers and Hurricanes meeting in Coral Gables at 6 p.m. Tuesday followed by a game at FIU at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
▪ Findlay 9-3, Barry 2-2: Barry (7-11, 1-3 Sunshine State Conference) lost both games of its doubleheader to Findlay (4-0) at the Russmatt Invitational in Auburndale.
Luis Deville (1-2) took the loss in Game 1 after giving up nine runs.
Daniel Broeseker suffered his first loss of the season for the Bucs in Game 2, giving up one hit and one run.
SOFTBALL
▪ FIU 4, Bryant 0: Freshman Shannon Saile tossed a one-hit shutout as the Panthers blanked Bryant to complete play at the Citrus Classic II at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee. FIU improved to 15-6 overall, posting a 4-1 mark at the weekend tournament. Bryant dropped to 1-9.
▪ Barry gets split: Barry (7-12) split a pair of games at the CSU Softball Classic in Columbus, Georgia, knocking off Catawba (6-18) 6-1 but losing 6-3 to Coker (18-4).
Barry’s Anieliese Palmeiro (1-2) scattered six hits and five walks, allowing just one unearned run to pick up her first win of the season.
Christie Falcon (1-6) was tagged for the loss against Coker for the second day in a row.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
▪ UM 4, Wake Forest 0: The host University of Miami blanked No. 28 Wake Forest, as the No. 44 Hurricanes (4-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) reeled off four wins in under an hour and 15 minutes to take down the Demon Deacons (11-3, 2-1). Freshman Estela Perez-Somarriba, ranked 76th, earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 86 Emma Davis, moving her to 16-4 in 2016-17.
