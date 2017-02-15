College baseball team hits ‘Major League’ home run with spoof of cult classic

The University of Arizona baseball team plays its home games at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, once the spring training home of the Cleveland Indians — and the setting for the opening scenes for the 1989 classic Major League.
So, the Wildcats decided to take advantage of their famous backdrop by recreating the spring training scenes shot-by-shot.
The results are a nearly spot-on recreation of the movie with coach Jay Johnson pulling off the gruff managerial role of Lou ‘Tire World’ Brown played by James Gammon.
Other members of the UA baseball team — which lost in the finale of last year’s College World Series in Omaha to Coastal Carolina after putting the Miami Hurricanes into the loser’s bracket from the start — joined in the fun as well.
The Wildcats answered with their own versions of Ricky ‘Wild Thing’ Vaughn, veteran catcher Jake ‘Mexican League’ Taylor, Roger Dorn and, of course, Willie ‘Mays’ Hayes.
Arizona opens its season Friday against Eastern Kentucky at Hi Corbett Field; Miami kicks things off at Mark Light on Friday as Rutgers comes to town for a three-game set.
Below is the original clip.
Warning, some language used by the fictional Indians may not be suitable for all audiences.
Comments