UConn won its 100th straight game. Here’s a list of other (inferior) record winning streaks

All the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team does is win, win, win, and it’s been like that for a long time.
The Huskies stretched their ridiculous winning streak to an even 100 games Monday by beating sixth-ranked South Carolina 66-55.
UConn has been so good for so long that we’ve become desensitized to the program’s excellence. Since the start of the 2001-2002 season, the Huskies have had winning streaks of 70, 90 and now 100 games.
They’ve lost a total of just 36 games — or a shade over two a year — during that run.
That’s insane.
To put it in context, here’s how Huskies keeping it 100 compares to the longest streaks elsewhere around the world of sports.
Baseball
MLB: 26, New York Giants, 1916. This one comes with an asterisk. It occurred back when MLB allowed games to end in ties. Those ties didn’t count against winning streaks, and the Giants had one. The longest winning streak without a tie belongs to the 1935 Cubs, who won 21 in a row.
Basketball
NBA: 33, Los Angeles Lakers, 1971-72. Before there was Showtime, there was Wilt (Chamberlain) and (Jerry) West. The Lakers went on to win their first title since their move to Los Angeles.
Men’s NCAA: 88, UCLA, 1971-74. They didn’t call John Wooden the Wizard of Westwood for nothing. The iconic Bruins coach won 10 titles in a 12-year span.
Boxing
Professional: 87, Julio Cesar Chavez, 1980-93. The six-time world champion took boxing by storm, winning his first 87 pro bouts before Pernell Whitaker fought him to a draw.
Cycling
Tour de France: 5, Miguel Indurain, 1991-95. Wait, didn’t Lance Armstrong win seven in a row? Yes, but the International Cycling Union stripped him of those titles for doping.
Football
NFL: 21, New England Patriots, 2003-04. The Patriots have most every other record, so why not this one too? They beat the Dolphins by a combined 55-23 in three meetings during the streak.
College: 47, Oklahoma Sooners, 1953-57. Sorry, U fans. The Hurricanes in their heyday were never as dominant as the Sooners, who didn’t lose for over 1,500 consecutive days.
Golf
Major championships: 4, Tiger Woods, 2000-01. They call it the Tiger Slam, because it stretched over two years, but Woods is the only golfer to win all four modern day majors in succession.
PGA: 11, Byron Nelson, 1945. This is as an impressive a streak as any, save for the Huskies. Only three men have ever won more than four tournaments in a row: Nelson, Woods and Ben Hogan.
Hockey
NHL: 17, Pittsburgh Penguins, 1993. Less than two months after star Mario Lemieux announced he had Hodgkin’s Disease, his inspired Penguins teammates caught fire.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments