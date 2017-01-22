UM has 25 turnovers in loss

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content) Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:53 Race of Champions held at Marlins Park

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech

1:14 Marlins Park turns into a racetrack for the biggest driver in the world

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

1:22 Trump protesters hit with pepper spray on Inauguration Day