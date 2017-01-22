UM has 25 turnovers in loss

Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 29 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals, and Syracuse routed No. 14 Miami 81-48 on Sunday afternoon.
Alexis Peterson had 24 points and seven assists and Gabby Cooper scored 11 for Syracuse (14-7, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which snapped a two-game skid. Briana Day tied a season high with 14 rebounds.
“Obviously, not a performance that we are going to be very proud of,” Hurricanes coach Katie Meier said, “but I think Syracuse should be very proud of itself.”
Sykes made a layup, hit a three-pointer and then found Day for a layup to put the Orange up for good at 10-6 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
An 8-0 run made it 20-11 and another eight-point spurt extended it to 34-19 with 4:21 left before halftime.
Sykes scored six in a row during the second run, and Syracuse led by double figures the rest of the way.
Peterson made two free throws for an 81-45 lead with 2:19 to play.
Adrienne Motley and Emese Hof had 12 points apiece for UM (14-5, 3-4). The Hurricanes, who have lost three of four, shot a season-low 30.5 percent and were held below 50 points for the first time this season.
Syracuse scored 25 points off 25 Miami turnovers.
Miami went just 8 of 16 from the free-throw line, while Syracuse was 25 of 32 (78.1 percent).
“Their length took away a lot of our vision of our attacking guards,” Meier said.
“I really thought Adrienne Motley and Jessica Thomas played their guts out. Syracuse was not going to let those two beat them, but they were really trying to facilitate, really trying to generate. We missed the swings players today.
“We missed a player who could take it from 15 feet in. We have them, we just didn’t [on Sunday]. Today wasn’t their day. You got to have a second-level kid to beat their type of pressure.”
Senior guard Thomas was the third Hurricane to register double-digit points in the contest, notching 10.
Four Miami players fouled out during the game.
UM will next host North Carolina at 7 p.m. Thursday.
