UM women’s basketball team loses at Louisville, falls to 3-3 in ACC

Mariya Moore took her coach’s advice and helped Louisville seal its victory against the University of Miami.
After grabbing a Hurricanes’ miss the Cardinals forward was fouled with seven seconds left and her team clinging to a three-point lead. Moore made her first foul shot but missed the second. She stayed with the play, though, running down the rebound to preserve No. 9 Louisville’s 63-59 victory over 14th-ranked UM on Sunday afternoon.
“I was actually really mad that I missed it, but [Cardinals coach Jeff Walz] had been yelling at me all game about making a mistake and just continuing to play through, so instead of just standing on the free-throw line I decided to go get my miss,” said Moore, who scored eight of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter.
Louisville led by five with three minutes left before the Hurricanes cut it to 60-59 with 57 seconds left. Myisha Hines-Allen made two free throws to extend the lead. Jessica Thomas then missed a three-pointer with 10 seconds left that would have tied it. Moore grabbed the rebound, setting up her strong finish.
Briahanna Jackson added 11 points while Hines-Allen had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Louisville (16-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Adrienne Motley scored 13 points to lead the Hurricanes (14-4, 3-3). The Canes have split their first six ACC games. Their three conference losses have come against No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Florida State and the ninth-ranked Cardinals.
“We made a great run, I thought, at the right time,” UM coach Katie Meier said. “I went into the fourth quarter saying we are exactly where I expected us to be and wanted us to be, which was down four. I was more than happy with where we were on the road. I thought we were just going to play well and we were going to make plays down the stretch and steal a really important basketball game.”
Comments