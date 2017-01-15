UM women’s basketball team loses at Louisville, falls to 3-3 in ACC

1:39 The last day of the circus in Miami Pause

0:16 WPLG makes historic announcement

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:29 Flowers, tears for shooting victims

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:57 Whiteside talks about his 28-point, 20-rebound night