Former American Heritage star Torrance Gibson leaves Ohio State for Cincinnati

Torrance Gibson, the former American Heritage football star whose 2015 signing with Ohio State made national news, is leaving the Buckeyes without ever playing a down.
He announced on Twitter that he is transferring to the University of Cincinnati, where he will reunite with new head coach Luke Fickell, the former defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Gibson plans to earn an associate’s degree at Cincinnati State Community College this spring and join the Bearcats in the summer.
Gibson was an All-American and five-star recruit coming out of American Heritage after leading the team to consecutive state titles in 2013 and 2014. He went to Ohio State with much fanfare, but things never worked out for him there. He redshirted his freshman year, was moved to wide receiver, and then suspended by the university before the 2016 season for undisclosed reasons.
“After careful thought and consideration, I am announcing my decision to transfer from The Ohio State University,” Gibson wrote on Twitter. “I would like to take the time and thank my teammates, friends, family and fellow students for the support throughout my career thus far. Also, I like to thank the coaching staff that brought me here and gave me the opportunity to play. This has been a very difficult decision for me and my family, but I wish nothing but the best to my teammates and The Ohio State football program in the future. Thank you and God bless.”
Thank you Buckeyenation! pic.twitter.com/1rRMT1kvye— Torrance Gibson VI (@quick_tg6) January 12, 2017
Gibson told ESPN on Thursday: “The two years at Ohio State didn't go as planned: redshirting the first year, moving to wide receiver unexpectedly and just the suspension. The university suspending me, I didn't think it was fair the way they did me. That's just what made me really realize that it was time to go, it wasn't the place for me.”
He said he is eager to get back to playing quarterback. As a senior at American Heritage, he threw for 1,931 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for 1,002 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"I've been throwing for a long time," Gibson told ESPN. "I haven't told anyone because I didn't think it was a big deal. But I've been throwing back home, throwing even when I was at Ohio State and at receiver even though I didn't tell anyone. That's the position I wanted to play, and this is not just a position to me -- this is what I know how to do. This is what I was born to do.
"I feel like this is the move for me, a great move for my family, and I hope people respect that. I'm ready to get this out of the way so people can stop asking me where I'm going, am I coming back to Ohio State. Let's get this out of the way: I don't want any recruiting drama. I'm committing to Cincinnati.”
