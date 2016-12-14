Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh: NFL rumors being spread by ‘jive turkeys’

Jim Harbaugh definitely has an old-school vibe to him.
On Tuesday night, the Michigan football coach went back to the 1970s in dismissing rumors he may be interested in a return to the NFL.
Harbaugh, whose Wolverines will be in South Florida for the Orange Bowl game on Dec. 30, reiterated to his players he’s not leaving Michigan at a team function.
With Jeff Fisher being fired Monday, rumors have begun that the Los Angeles Rams would have serious thoughts about hiring Harbaugh.
“I'm not leaving Michigan, not even considering it,” Harbaugh was quoted according to the Detroit Free Press.
“A lot of this talk is coming from our enemies, from coaches, you know the names. You probably know the names of the top three I'm referring to. They like to say that to the media. They like to tell that to the recruits, to their families, try to manipulate them into going to some other school besides Michigan.
“We know them as jive turkeys. Say it like it is. that's the way it is.”
Reading that Jim Harbaugh used "Jive Turkey" yesterday really just made my morning pic.twitter.com/hMjiSOeLnj— Jake Alexander (@Alexander__77) December 14, 2016
One of the coaches Harbaugh is likely referring to is his buddy Urban Meyer at Ohio State.
A former quarterback at Michigan, Harbaugh coached in college at San Diego and Stanford before leaving for the San Francisco 49ers — coincidentally not long following Stanford’s 40-12 win over Virginia Tech in the 2011 Orange Bowl Classic.
After leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013, Harbaugh was fired and, after being wooed by Dolphins’ owner and major Michigan booster Stephen Ross, ended up in Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines are 20-5 in two seasons under Harbaugh and 0-2 against the rival Buckeyes.
Michigan, ranked sixth, will face Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium.
