Someone leaked confidential football plans to opponents. Turns out, it was the radio guy

Tommy Elrod had full access to everything the Wake Forest football team did.
From practices to visits to film sessions, Elrod knew the ins-and-outs of the Demon Deacons like few others.
And, apparently, he let their opponents know all about it.
Elrod, an analyst on Wake Forest radio, was fired Tuesday after an investigation by the school determined that for the past few seasons, he had been leaking confidential game plans and information on the Demon Deacons to their opponents through emails and text messages.
The investigation started last month when a team support member found Wake Forest game plans at Louisville’s Papa Johns Stadium the day before the Demon Deacons played the Cardinals.
Louisville bounced back from a 12-0 deficit to beat Wake Forest 44-12 with coach Dave Clawson saying afterward there was some sort of security breach.
On Tuesday, the school announced that breach of trust came from within.
“It’s incomprehensible that a former Wake Forest student-athlete, graduate-assistant, full-time football coach, and current radio analyst for the school, would betray his alma mater,” Clawson said in a release.
“We allowed him to have full access to our players, team functions, film room, and practices. He violated our trust which negatively impacted our entire program.”
Elrod played for Wake Forest from 1993-97 and then served as an assistant coach in various capacities for 11 seasons under Jim Grobe.
When Clawson took over before the 2014 season, Elrod was not retained by Clawson and he was hired as a radio analyst.
Elrod was fired from his job with IMG Radio and has been banned from Wake Forest facilities.
The Demon Deacons will play Temple in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 and will do so with a new radio analyst.
“I have known Tommy Elrod since his days as a player on our football team,” Wake Forest AD Ron Wellman said in the statement put out by the school Tuesday.
“I’m deeply disappointed that he would act against Wake Forest, our football team and our fans in such a harmful manner by compromising confidential game preparation information.”
