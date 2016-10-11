South Florida is getting a new college football team

1:40 Video: St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM Pause

2:23 Miami coach Mark Richt recaps the teams loss to the Florida State

0:44 Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya talks about the loss to Florida State

0:59 Miami's Mark Walton is looking forward despite 'great' touchdown run that didn't count

0:35 UM coach Mark Richt speaks after win against Georgia Tech

0:31 Canes take the field