Three Canes greats, including a UM coach, on 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Inducted into the University of Miami Ring of Honor are, from left, Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp and Michael Irvin. In this Oct. 14, 2017, picture, the Hurricanes hosted Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium. Lewis, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, was nominated for the 2019 class of the College Football Hall of Fame, it was announced on Monday, June, 4, 2018. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com