UM recruiting scores again as St. Thomas Aquinas defensive end commits to 2019 Canes

The University of Miami got another big guy Saturday for its recruiting class of 2019— otherwise known as #Surge19.
And he's from a locally renowned program, always a plus for the Canes.
Defensive end Jason Munoz of St. Thomas Aquinas High School gave his pledge to the Hurricanes Saturday evening on Twitter.
Munoz, a three-star recruit, was measured at 6-3 and 276 pounds, according to 247Sports recruiting website, at a UM football camp he attended earlier Saturday. He is the 13th commit of UM's 2019 class, and the third player in that class from St. Thomas. The others: four-star linebackers Avery Huff and Anthony Solomon.
He is rated the No. 51 strong-side defensive end by 247Sports, which now has UM's 2019 recruiting class rated the nation's seventh best — just behind Michigan and ahead of Florida State.
"I want to thank the coaching staff at St. Thomas Aquinas,'' Munoz tweeted, "...for always helping me, at my worst and my best. For always pushing me to realize higher standards.
"Thank you to all the coaches and schools that have offered to be a part of this incredible journey; this is an experience my family and I will always value. I want to express my gratitude to my parents and family for all the love and support they've given me always. Without their help and their belief in me this wouldn't be possible.
"This is a very proud day for me and my family; one which we give thanks to God for making possible. After spending the day at UM, Coach Richt and Coach Diaz have expressed their confidence in me and my abilities and I'm glad to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Miami. #staying-home #whereitallstarted #Miami #goCanes.''
Munoz also was offered by programs that include Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Missouri, according to CaneSport.com, which said "he flew under the radar for other programs in part because he suffered a season-ending injury in Game 1 last season vs. Dillard." The injury: a fractured fibula.
But he apparently impressed UM coaches enough at their camp Saturday to be offered a scholarship the same day.
"That's a big moment for me,'' he told CaneSport, which he called his "dream school.''
"I grew up in Hialeah...Everyone down here, this is their favorite school. It's just a dream come true.''
