Photo Gallery: UM football players visit Tucker Elementary

Karis Bellomy, left, jumps rope with University of Miami Hurricane player Brian Hightower (7) at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
University of Miami Hurricane players DeeJay Dallas (13) Mike Harley (3) and Ahmmon Richards (82) talk to a fourth grade class at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane DeeJay Dallas (13) talks to a fourth grade class at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
Lili Garcia, 11, listens to University of Miami Hurricane players talk to her fourth grade class at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane player DeeJay Dallas (13) bonds with his pen pal, Khyiere Jackson, 10, a fourth grader, at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane players arrive to the basket ball court at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane player Mike Harley (3) jumps rope at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane player Gilbert Frierson (3) hula hoops with a fourth grade class at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane player Gurvan Hall (26) plays basketball with a fourth grade class at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
Khamari Griffin, a fourth grader, plays basketball with University of Miami Hurricane players at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
Kai'lee Gallon, a fourth grader, jumps rope with University of Miami Hurricane player Gurvan Hall (26) at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane players Joe Jackson (99) Jhavonte Dean (6) and DJ Ivey (8) jump rope at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane player Jhavonte Dean (6) twirls jump ropes with a fourth grade class at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
Lili Garcia, Jasmin Garcia, Hailey Bogran, Naomi Thigpen react as University of Miami Hurricane players jump rope at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane player Mike Harley (3) helps Dwayne Lane, 11, a fifth grader, dunk a basketball at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane player George Brown, Jr. (70) helps Charles "CJ" Williams, 10, a fifth grader, dunk a basketball at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
University of Miami Hurricane player George Brown, Jr. (70) helps Charles "CJ" Williams, 10, a fifth grader, dunk a basketball at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
D'Kardi Frederick, far-left, and Chi Hung Chen, both fifth graders, try to take a basketball from University of Miami Hurricane player Lorenzo Lingard (1) at Tucker Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The players participated in a day of community service at Tucker Elementary where they interacted with kids by throwing footballs, playing basketball and hula hooping.
