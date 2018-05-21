Three Florida schools ranked in this preseason football poll — and one notable exclusion

Athlon Sports released its projections for the 2018 college football season Monday.
The predictions include final rankings for college football's top 25.
Three Florida programs, Florida State, Florida and Miami, are all included.
Noticeably absent is UCF.
UCF finished the 2018 season as college football's lone unbeaten team in the FBS. The Knights went 12-0 in the regular season, before beating Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Since that victory, UCF declared itself national champions, held a victory parade at Orlando's Walt Disney World, put up a championship banner, ordered championship rings and got into a war of words with Alabama.
The Crimson Tide won last year's College Football Playoff with a 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia in the national title game.
Those two programs as well as Clemson and Ohio State are projected as this year's CFP teams, according to Athlon Sports.
The rankings for the state schools making the list are as follows: Florida (No. 17), FSU (No. 13) and Miami (No. 6). Like UCF, the University of South Florida was also left off the list.
Here's how Athlon Sports sees the top 25 when the 2018 season finishes:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Michigan
6. Miami
7. Auburn
8. Washington
9. Wisconsin
10. Oklahoma
11. Penn State
12. Michigan State
13. Florida State
14. Mississippi State
15. Notre Dame
16. Virginia Tech
17. Florida
18. Stanford
19. Boise State
20. Texas
21. USC
22. West Virginia
23. Oregon
24. TCU
25. Texas A&M
