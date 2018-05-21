Hail, hail, the #Storm18 gang's almost all here. All but one of 2018 UM class enrolled

Here is some impressive news for the University of Miami football program: All but one of the remaining 13 members of the #Storm18 signing class are enrolled and starting their college careers Monday in Coral Gables.

They join the 10 early enrollees who already participated in spring practice and attended class this past semester.

The only player who is not officially enrolled is 5-9, 190-pound running back Cam Davis of Miami Carol City High, a four-star tailback who is one of the top at his position in the nation. However, Davis is expected to enroll and join the team for UM's summer session B.

After covering this program since Butch Davis arrived in 1995, I have to say that back in the day, there often — if not usually — were multiple players who ended up not qualifying academically. Mark Richt and his staff have not only done an admirable job picking talent, they seem to have gotten the other part down as well.

Our Barry Jackson will have more details on these players in his Florida Sports Buzz in the next couple of days, starting Monday.

Here are the newest "Baby Canes.''

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt talks about the 18 players who signed on Dec. 20, 2017 to play at UM. Justin AzpiazuMiami Herald Staff

▪ Kicker Bubba Baxa, 6-0, 195, from Pasadena (Texas) Memorial High School.

▪ Cornerback Nigel Bethel, 6-0, 165, from Miami Northwestern High.





▪ Cornerback Al Blades Jr., 6-1, 180, from Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas High. Read my in-depth story about him.

▪ Receiver Marquez Ezzard, 6-1, 200, from Stockbridge (Georgia) High.





▪ Fullback Realus George, 6-2, 245, from Atlanta Pace Academy.

▪ Tight end Brevin Jordan, 6-3, 250, from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High. Read my profile of Jordan.

▪ Linebacker Patrick Joyner, 6-2, 220, from Homestead South Dade High.

▪ Tight end Will Mallory, 6-5, 220, from Jacksonville The Providence School. Here's what you need to know about Mallory.

▪ Defensive tackle Jordan Miller, 6-4, 330, Jacksonville Sandalwood High. His recruiter gushed about Miller.

▪ Receiver Mark Pope, 6-1, 175, from Miami Southridge High. Pope is special.

▪ Offensive guard Cleveland Reed, 6-3, 327, from Fort Meade, Florida. Here's a piece about Reed.

▪ Defensive tackle Nesta Silvera, 6-2, 308, Plantation American Heritage. Silvera video in here.