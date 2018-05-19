Photo gallery: Coach Morris ends 41-year career | Sat., May 19, 2018

Miami outfielder Tony Jenkins (51) listens to the national anthem before Saturday's game against Boston College at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables.
Canes baseball head coach Jim Morris shares a moment with his longtime assistant head coach Gino Dimare prior the game against Boston College at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
University of Miami baseball head coach Jim Morris, center, poses with his wife and son during a ceremony honoring his career prior his last regular-season home game against Boston College at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018
University of Miami baseball head coach Jim Morris poses with his wife and son during a ceremony honoring his career held prior his last regular-season home game against Boston College at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
A logo with coach Morris name and number sits behind the home plate at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Jay Rokeach delivers a speech honoring coach Jim Morris' career as head coach of the University of Miami baseball team prior his last regular-season home game against Boston College at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
University of Miami baseball players join coach Jim Morris and present him a with a recognition honoring his coaching career prior his last regular-season home game against Boston College at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Blake James, athletics director at the University of Miami, delivers a frame to coach Jim Morris recognizing his 41 seasons as the canes baseball head coach prior his last regular-season home game against Boston College at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
University of Miami head coach Jim Morris shares a moment with members of the press at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
University of Miami baseball players enjoy a video with a recap of coach Morris' best moments as a head coach of the canes prior his last home game of the regular season against Boston College at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Miami pitcher Daniel Federman (99) faces Boston College during the second inning of the game at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Miami catcher Michael Amditis (24) attempt to tag Boston College outfielder Dante Baldelli (26) during the second inning of the game at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Fans sit through the rain at Mark Light Field during the game between University of Miami and Boston College on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Third base umpire Brian Kennedy stands under the rain before the game between University of Miami and Boston College was suspended in the third inning due to weather at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Third base coach and future Miami Hurricane baseball head coach Gino Dimare at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
University of Miami head coach Jim Morris shares a moment in the elevator with Rick Remmert on his way to the press box at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Third base coach and future Miami Hurricane baseball head coach Gino Dimare shares a moment with fans at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
A tarp covers the infield hours prior the start of the final regular-season game and final home game for University of Miami Baseball coach Jim Morris at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
University of Miami baseball coach Jim Morris stops by the popular milkshake stand inside Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field to stay thank you and goodbye before the start of his final regular-season game as a coach for the canes in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
University of Miami baseball coach Jim Morris stops by the press box at Mark Light Field to stay thank you and goodbye to the members of the media before the start of his final regular-season game as a coach for the canes in Coral Gables on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
