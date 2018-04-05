Malik Rosier will not be beat for starting UM Canes QB job, says talented pass-catcher

University of Miami outgoing star Braxton Berrios, who will be in this month’s NFL Draft and led all Hurricanes receivers last season with 679 yards on 55 catches in 13 games, Thursday went on WQAM with Joe Rose and Zach Krantz and was asked if anybody will beat out Malik Rosier for the starting quarterback job.
The contenders: Incumbent Rosier, sophomore N’Kosi Perry, redshirt freshman Cade Weldon (who wasn’t at practice during media viewing Thursday) and early enrollee Jarren Williams.
“What’s your thought on how this thing ends?’’ Rose asked Berrios.
Berrios, who lauded Rosier previously before spring, was equally effusive Thursday. He has seen enough of spring practice to fortify his decision, it seems. UM, as a reminder, went 10-3 last season, losing the last three games in which Rosier for the most part struggled.
Berrios: “I’ve been to a few practices and maybe not saw the entire practice of each of those … but I’ve caught a good amount of bits and pieces. I think it comes down to experience. Again, people tend to forget what happened the first 10 games. … They remember the last three. Of course, it gives you a bad taste. It gave me a bad one..… but not all of it had to do with [Rosier]. We struggled offensively for sure in the last three games, and you can attribute that to a lot of things but you also have to remember we lost three of our playmakers -- Mark Walton, Chris Herndon and Ahmmon Richards...We were down those three great playmakers all three of those last games. That’s not giving anybody an out, but those are three facts you can’t deny.
“So, I don’t think anybody goes in and beats Malik Rosier. He has experience [and] he came through in the clutch with us a lot throughout the year. There are a few of those games where we probably don’t win if it’s not Malik. And a credit to N’Kosi [Perry]. He’s working, he’s getting stronger, he’s getting bigger… [Perry] still has by far has one of the strongest arms I’ve ever seen, definitely the strongest arm on that team.
“But a quarterback is more than having a strong arm…It’s a mental game. It’s 90-percent mental, if not more than that.
“To have that experience Malik holds under his belt, I don’t see anybody beating him out. I don’t.”
