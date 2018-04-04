The Canes get huge commitment on defense from this star: ‘Home is where the heart is.’

With the possibility of Miami’s stellar starting linebackers all declaring early for the NFL Draft after the 2018 season, the Hurricanes just got a huge gift.

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas four-star linebacker prospect Anthony Solomon, an Under Armour All-American, on Wednesday pledged to play for the Hurricanes beginning in 2019.

Solomon had dozens of offers, and had visited Michigan multiple times. One recruiting site, 247Sports, predicted there was a 75-percent chance he’d choose Michigan.

Solomon, listed as 6-0 and about 185 pounds, is rated the 12th best outside linebacker in the nation by 247Sports, and the sixth best by Rivals. Solomon attended UM coach Mark Richt’s popular Paradise Camp, and indicated to CaneSport.com that he immediately became enamored of the U.

“That’s when I started to get hyped up,” he told CaneSport.

“Every time that I have been there I have just loved it,” Solomon told InsidetheU. He added of his mother: “I don’t think she could get any happier than right now.”

Solomon went on Twitter and Instagram to announce his choice to the world.

“To the college coaches and recruiters who with confidence saw my potential and gifts -thank you!” Solomon wrote as part of a long social media post announcing his decision. “I’ll never forget the opportunities you all gave me.

“...To Mom, Dad, and my entire family, you were there from day one, and my love for you is immeasurable. I can’t find a word that can truly thank you for all you have done for me. With all that said, I am truly honored by the faith that Coach Mark Richt and Coach Manny Diaz have shown in me. So today I commit to be a Miami Hurricane.

“Home is where the heart is. #Lafamilia

“Always, Anthony Solomon.”

Miami’s current starting linebackers, all heading into their junior seasons, are Shaquille Quarterman, Michael Pinckney and Zach McCloud. All three started as freshmen.

Solomon had 77 tackles and two sacks this past season, according to 247Sports.