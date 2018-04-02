A second Miami Hurricane declares for the NBA Draft

University of Miami sophomore forward Dewan Huell is declaring for the NBA Draft, but not hiring an agent yet, leaving him the option to continue his college career if he withdraws from the draft by June 11.
He joins UM sophomore guard Bruce Brown, who declared for the draft without an agent on March 22. Freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV is also contemplating leaving for the pros but has not announced his decision.
Huell posted his announcement on Twitter Monday: “After talking to my coaches and family, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. I will not hire an agent so I can keep my eligibility as a college athlete. I would like to thank the man above for this opportunity, Canes fans and to all those who supported me through the ups and downs.”
Huell, 6-10, was a McDonald’s All-American in high school, led Miami Norland to three state titles and was rated the No. 21 recruit in the nation by ESPN. When he arrived on the UM campus two years ago, there was some speculation he would leave for the NBA after his freshman year.
But he had some growing to do, on and off the court. He had to adjust to the college game, which features bigger, faster, more experienced players. He also had to put on some weight. He averaged 17 minutes, 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds a game his first season at UM.
Last summer, he worked tirelessly in the gym and on the practice court. The work paid off. As a sophomore he averaged 25.8 minutes, 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
“Everyone has their own route,” he wrote on Twitter. “Trust the process.”
Players have until April 22 to enter the draft and until June 11 to withdraw. The draft is June 21.
Brown is considered a potential first-round pick, although he injured his left foot midway through the season and had surgery that kept him out through the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 11.4 points and shot 27 percent from 3-point range.
The Hurricanes finished 22-10 and lost to Final Four team Loyola-Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
