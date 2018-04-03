These former Miami Hurricanes linebackers are still standing out

Two of the newest members of the Orange Bowl Committee are former UM football standouts on defense.
Congratulations to former linebackers Jonathan Vilma and Tony Coley, both integral members of the South Florida community and proud Hurricanes.
The Orange Bowl is a 360-member, primarily-volunteer non-profit sports organization that promotes and serves the South Florida community and is best known for its annual football game -- a game in which the Hurricanes ended it season with a loss to Wisconsin.
The new class will play an integral role as the Orange Bowl will host College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2018, the 25th annual MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Dec. 22, 2018, as well as numerous other sporting events and community activities throughout South Florida.
Both Vilma and Coley were great on and off the field.
Their bios are from the OB Committee:
Jonathan Vilma, College Football Analyst, ESPN – Jonathan was a three-year starter at middle linebacker at the University of Miami, and was named Academic All-Big East three times, and All-Big East twice. He went on to a 10 year NFL career, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and being named to three Pro Bowls. He founded the Jonathan Vilma Foundation, formed in 2011 to support the building of schools in Haiti (his parents’ home country) after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Jonathan is a member of the board of trustees at Miami. He is in the UM Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the New Orleans Saints’ Hall of Fame. He was a member of championship teams for both UM (2001) and the Saints (2009 Super Bowl). Jonathan received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami. He has one child and resides in Coral Gables.
Tony Coley, President—South Florida Region, BB&T – Tony leads one of the largest regions in the BB&T franchise, encompassing Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties. He is on the board of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the board of Trustees of Bethune-Cookman University and prior to returning to South Florida he held seats on several Central Florida boards. Tony was honored in 2011 by the Miami Herald as one of the Top 20 business leaders under 40 years of age. Born and raised in South Florida, Tony received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami, where he was an academic All-American as a starting linebacker for the Hurricanes, a member of the NCAA Good Works Team for community service and was named to the Iron Arrow Society, the University’s highest honor. He and his wife Tona have one child and reside in Fort Lauderdale.
