He declared for the NBA Draft. What’s next for this Hurricanes star?

Sophomore Bruce Brown announced Thursday that he has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, the University of Miami men’s basketball team announced Thrusday on Twitter.
One thing to note, however: Brown has not hired an agent yet, according to UM. This allows Brown to retain his collegiate eligibility should he decide to take his name out of draft consideration at some point during the predraft process.
Sophomore Bruce Brown Jr. has declared for the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent to maintain his college eligibility. pic.twitter.com/THzs51Orxp— Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) March 22, 2018
I will be declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft!! pic.twitter.com/l01XlM9d10— Bruce Brown (@BruceBrown11) March 22, 2018
Brown missed the Hurricanes’ final 12 games of the 2017-18 season — including its ACC Tournament loss to North Carolina and first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Loyola-Chicago — after undergoing foot surgery on Feb. 1. He was cleared by doctors to return to action ahead of the NCAA tournament.
But when he was on the court, Brown was one of Miami’s most dynamic players.
Brown played in 19 of the Hurricanes’ first 20 games this season and led the team in rebounds per game (7.1), assists per game (4) and steals per game (1.3) while ranking second on the team, averaging 11.4 points per game in that span. He scored a season-high 23 points in Miami’s 80-74 win against Florida State on Jan. 7.
Despite the injury and missing almost half the season, Brown is still highly regarded in the NBA draft circles. ESPN has Brown being selected 29th overall by the Golden State Warriors in its latest mock draft. Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo has Brown ranked No. 28 on his NBA Draft big board.
The 2018 NBA Draft takes place June 21.
