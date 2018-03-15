Barack Obama filled out his NCAA Tournament brackets. Here’s how he feels about Miami

Former President Barack Obama doesn’t think too highly of the University of Miami’s chances in either NCAA Tournament.
Obama released his brackets for both the men’s and women’s tournaments on Wednesday and predicts that both Hurricanes teams will be eliminated in their first-round games. The sixth-seeded Miami men face No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago in Dallas on Thursday with tipoff set for 3:10 p.m. The No. 8 seed Miami women face No. 9 seed Quinnipiac at 1:30 p.m. in Storrs, Connecticut, on Saturday.
Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018
Don’t worry, Hurricanes fans. It not just you. Obama didn’t have much faith in the other Sunshine State teams either. He has the Florida Gators and FSU Seminoles losing in the second round of the men’s tournament and the FSU women losing in the Sweet 16.
On the men’s side, Obama is projecting Virginia, North Carolina, Villanova and Michigan State to reach the Final Four, with Michigan State winning it all. On the women’s side, he chose No. 1 overall seed UConn to top Mississippi State in the championship.
