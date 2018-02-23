UF coach thankful for time at Miami— even if he called UM ‘that other school down south’

A little more than two years ago, Larry Scott was serving as the Miami Hurricanes’ interim head coach to close out the 2015 season following Al Golden’s midseason firing.
Fast forward to 2018, and Scott is now part of the Florida Gators’ football staff as Dan Mullen’s tight ends coach.
And while Scott has been part of the Gators’ coaching staff for only about a month, he seems to fully understand the semi-rivalry that is in place between Florida and Miami.
When Scott was asked during his first meeting with reporters in Gainesville about a player he recruited to Miami during his tenure in Coral Gables, he simply referred to UM as “that other school down south.” However, he did acknowledge how appreciative he was to receive his first opportunity to serve as the head of a college football program, even if it was just in an interim role for a six-game stretch.
Never miss a local story.
“You gain really a profound respect for what the head coach actually deals with from the time he wakes up in the morning to the time he lays his head down,” Scott said. “Even when his head’s down, if that phone rings, he better pick it up. You learn to deal with it all.”
"Growing up in this state, I was surrounded by #Gators everywhere." -- @UFCoachLScott— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 23, 2018
Complete Presser: https://t.co/Bj8YF7frTy #GatorNation #GoGators pic.twitter.com/ucWdADbOPX
When Scott took over the Hurricanes, Miami had a 4-3 record and was coming off a 58-0 loss to Clemson, which was the most lopsided loss in program history.
The Hurricanes won four of their final five regular-season games under Scott — highlighted by a 30-27 win at Duke in Scott’s head coaching debut that was capped by an eight-lateral walk-off kickoff return to close out the game. Miami lost to Washington State in the Sun Bowl to finish the year 8-5.
“It was an experience that you can’t take away.” Scott said. “Just that experience and sitting in that chair gives you the perspective. Everything in life’s about perspective and where you’re sitting at that time in the room.
“So I sat in that perspective and I saw the program through what I needed to handle and my portion of the pie for us to be successful.”
Scott has a smaller piece of the pie to work with this year at Florida, but he knows his role is still a vital one for the Gators as they try to become a prominent team in the SEC again.
“Be an expert at your role … because no piece, no matter how big or small, is non-important to the program,” Scott said. “No one’s bigger than the program.”
Comments