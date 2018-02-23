UM is not implicated in new college basketball corruption report, but these teams are

The college basketball world woke up Friday morning to a bombshell report by Yahoo Sports detailing payments and loans made by agent Andy Miller and his ASM Sports associates to more than 25 current and former Division I basketball players from at least 20 programs — including some of the most high-profile names in the sport.
Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, Michigan State, Kansas, USC, and Alabama are among the schools with players listed in the documents, which, if accurate, appear to prove violations of NCAA amateurism rules.
Miami Heat rookie Bam Adebayo, who played at Kentucky, is on the list as having received a $36,500 loan. Others on the spreadsheet include former NC State star Dennis Smith Jr., Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Duke’s Wendell Carter. The size of payments and loans listed range from meals to tens of thousands of dollars.
There are no current or former University of Miami players listed on the balance sheets, which are typed, and detail dollar amounts of loans.
The only link to UM is the name of former Hurricane Davon Reed hand-written on the bottom of one of the documents concerning 2017 NBA Draft expenses, alongside the name of Syracuse’s John Gillon. Both players were represented by ASM’s Steven Pina in the 2017 NBA Draft, but neither is listed as getting a loan from the agency.
Reed, who was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 32nd pick, told the Herald last fall that his association with Miller’s agency began during draft preparations and that he had not received improper benefits during his college career.
Miller’s financial records and computers, which were part of discovery in the FBI probe into corruption in college basketball recruiting, were confiscated last fall as part of the federal investigation.
“There are spreadsheets detailing who got paid, how much they got paid and how much more they were planning to pay,” an unidentified source familiar with the investigation told Yahoo. “The feds got everything they wanted and much more. Don’t think it will only be players who ended up signing with [Miller's agency] that got paid. Those spreadsheets cast a wide net throughout college basketball. If your school produced a first-round pick in the past three years, be worried.”
The NCAA issued a statement from president Mark Emmert early Friday morning in response to the Yahoo story:
“These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules.”
