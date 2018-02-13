Photo gallery: Virginia at Miami | Tues., Feb. 13, 2018

Miami Hurricanes Ja'Quan Newton (0) tries to get to the basket as Virginia Cavaliers De'Andre Hunter (12) defends in the first period at the WATSCO Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Feb. 13, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Hurricanes Lonnie Walker (4) leaps for a shot as Virginia Cavaliers Mamadi Diakite (25) defends in the first period at the WATSCO Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Feb. 13, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Hurricanes Lonnie Walker(4) squeezes through Virginia Cavaliers Isaiah Wilkins (21) and Devon Hall (0) in the first period at the WATSCO Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Feb. 13, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Miami Hurricanes Lonnie Walker (4) shoots over Virginia Cavaliers Devon Hall (0) in the first period at the WATSCO Center in Coral Gables, Florida, February 13, 2018. For late results, go to miamiherald.com.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR.
Miami Hurricanes Ja'Quan Newton (0) looks to the basket as Virginia Cavaliers Mamadi Diakite (25) defends in the first period at the WATSCO Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Feb. 13, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
