Photo gallery: Wake Forest at Miami Hurricanes | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018

Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker IV drives to the basket against Forest's center Doral Moore in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell dunks against Forest's forward Sunday Okeke in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton goes to the basket against Forest's forward Sunday Okeke in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton goes to the basket against Forest's forward Sunday Okeke in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami guard Lonnie Walker IV shoots a three-pointer in the first quarter against Wake Forest in Coral Gables on Wednesday. The freshman, who was one of the nation’s most coveted recruits, led the Canes with 19 points.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes guard Dejan Vasilijevic drives to the basket against Forest's forward Olivier Sarr in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes dancers performed in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes head coach Jim Larra–aga reacts in the second quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes Dewan Huell and Ja'Quan Newton #0 defend against Forest's guard Keyshawn Woods in the second quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes goes to the basket against Forest's center Doral Moore in the second quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Hurricanes Ebuka Izundu (left) celebrates Sam Waardenburg's three pointer against the Wake Forest in the second quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, February 07, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com