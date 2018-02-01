Miami Hurricanes star makes public who he thinks will win the starting quarterback job

The week leading into the Capital One Orange Bowl, University of Miami senior receiver Braxton Berrios said soon-to-be redshirt freshman quarterback N’Kosi Perry has “by far” the strongest arm on the team.
On Thursday, Berrios, now training for the NFL Draft, was his usual outspoken, candid self in an in-studio interview with 560 WQAM hosts Joe Rose and Zach Krantz.
“How does this quarterback thing play out?” Berrios was asked by Rose, regarding a scenario this spring that will include former starter Malik Rosier, a soon-to-be redshirt senior who lost his last three games in a 10-3 season; Perry, for whom fans have been eagerly awaiting; soon-to-be-redshirt freshman Cade Weldon; and just-arrived freshman Jarren Williams, a heralded, four-star prospect out of Ocala Vanguard.
Former redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs recently announced he was transferring.
Rosier’s numbers in 2018, his first full season of starting: 224 of 415 (54 percent) for 3,120 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions — including seven interceptions (three in the Orange Bowl) in his last four games and 10 in his last six.
Rosier, a strong runner, added 468 yards and five touchdowns rushing.
“Open it up,” Berrios began. “A lot of times as fans you always think the grass is greener. That’s just a normal thing to think. Something I’ve seen that’s definitely been a trend with Miami fans the last four years is ‘The new guy is always best.’ It’s not always true by any stretch of the imagination.
“Coach Richt is going to open it up. There’s no doubt about it. He loves competition. … And everybody is going to have a chance to beat [Rosier]. I just don’t see anybody beating out Malik.
“Think about the season. Think about how many close games where we needed a game-winning drive. I mean we forget that. Now, yes, he might have tailed off towards the end. Again, he lost three of his offensive weapons as well. That’s a little bit tougher when everybody can put two spotters and take care of everybody with a man free in the back, and then rush four and sometimes get to the quarterback and sometimes not. Everybody forgets what happened, how we got there.
“I think that’s tremendously unfair to really forget the rest of the season and just think about the last three games. A lot went wrong with those last three games. he didn’t play his best football, but that’s football, that’s understandable. We’ll move past it. The grass is not always greener.”
Said Rose of Rosier: “He got that experience and boy, that says a lot. He has got to go into spring and say ‘Hey, man. I won 10 games last year. I don’t care what happened at the end.”
“Exactly,’’ Berrios said. “That’s what he has to focus on, that’s what he has to build upon. It’s hard. You can’t get that experience anywhere else. You can’t. Try to simulate it in a practice. That experience is true live ball. I don’t see anybody beating him out.’’
More from Berrios on Thursday:
Comments