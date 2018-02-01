Photo gallery: PITT at Miami Hurricanes | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018

Miami Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg dunks against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Kene Chukwuka during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Pitt Guard, Shamiel Stevenson (23), aims for a lay-up during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Guard, Lonnie Walker IV (4), catches his breath during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Guard, Dejan Vasiljevic (1), attempts the three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes goes to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Marcus Carr during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker IV against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Terrell Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell dunks against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Kene Chukwuka during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes pass the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Khameron Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown Jr. congratulate his teammates during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes guard Anthony Lawrence II goes to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Peace Ilegomah during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes guard Dejan Vasiljevic goes to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Khameron Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker IV goes to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Kene Chukwuka during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker IV drives against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Kene Chukwuka during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu dunks against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Kene Chukwuka during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Guards Dejan Vasiljevic (1) and Chris Lykes (2) celebrate a successful fastbreak during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Guard, Anthony Lawrence II (3), takes it to the rim during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Guard, Ja'Quan Newton (0), hits the jumper during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Center,Ebuka Izundu (15), slams the dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Guard, Chris Lykes (2), attempts a jumper over Pitt Guard, Shamiel Stevenson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Guard, Anthony Lawrence II (3), makes a reverse lay-up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Guard, Lonnie Walker IV (4), makes an easy lay-up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Guard, Chris Lykes (2), makes a difficult pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes guard Anthony Lawrence II dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
