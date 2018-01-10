Miami Hurricanes to add another talented big body after he graduates from Tennessee

The Miami Hurricanes are losing two starting offensive linemen to graduation.

But it appears they will be gaining a graduate transfer.

Offensive guard Venzell Boulware of the University of Tennessee is expected to transfer to Miami sometime this summer before fall camp begins, according to a 247Sports report on Wednesday that was retweeted by Boulware.

First, Boulware must earn his college degree. And after he does, because NCAA rules allow graduate transfers to play immediately, he would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Boulware, 20, listed as 6-3 and 306 pounds, posted on Twitter a photo of himself in a UM jacket with the words: “The marathon don’t stop. #MoreLife,” accompanied by an emoji with two hands held up forming the U.

He told CanesInSight.com on Wednesday that he was recruited by UM coach Mark Richt out of high school “and when the opportunity presented itself again to be coached by him and I evaluated the situation, Miami had a hell of a run this season.”

Boulware, a former three-star prospect out of Union City (Georgia) Creekside, redshirted his freshman season in 2015, then started three games — his third start against Tennessee — in 2016. He is listed on the Volunteers’ website as having played seven games as a redshirt freshman.

Boulware replaced the starting left guard at Tennessee in the fourth game, against UMass, this past season, according to 247Sports. “However, Boulware did not play the following week against Georgia,” the report said, “and announced his transfer just days later.’’

Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt addresses the media after UM lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 34-24 in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, December 30, 2017. Mark Richt discusses the Miami Hurricanes' Orange Bowl loss Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt addresses the media after UM lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 34-24 in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, December 30, 2017. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Boulware said via Twitter that he was leaving the Tennessee football program to “pursue other options away from UT for the remainder of my collegiate career,” according to the Knoxville News Sentinel in October.

In 2018, the Hurricanes will lose graduated starting left tackle Kc McDermott and left guard Trevor Darling. They recently signed four-star offensive lineman Cleveland Reed, from Fort Meade High, during the inaugural early signing period last month.