Photo gallery: Florida State at Miami Hurricanes | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018

Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes lays the ball up against FSU in the final seconds of the first quarter at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell dunks the ball against FSU at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker IV dribbles the ball up the court at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell celebrates after dunking the ball against FSU at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell dunks the ball against FSU at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown Jr. lays it up against FSU forward Mfiondu Kabangele at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker IV celebrates after dunking the ball against FSU at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown Jr. drives the ball into the paint against FSU forward Mfiondu Kabangele at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo
Miami Hurricanes forward Dewan Huell lays it up on three Florida State defenders at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.
Bryan Cereijo